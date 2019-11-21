Fire hazard prompts recall of some GM pickups

Detroit, MI (NBC) — General Motors is recalling more than 640,000 pickup trucks due to a fire hazard.
GM says hot gas from a high-tech seat belt can set the carpeting on fire.
The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks. Some 2020 Silverado and Sierra 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pickups are also part of the recall.
All the trucks have carpet as a floor covering, and most are in North America.
The company reports two fires, but no injuries.
Dealers will correct the problem free of charge.
