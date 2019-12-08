Fire in Grants Pass destroys RV used as home

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — An RV used as a primary residence was destroyed by a fire on Saturday night. It happened on the 5100 block of Laurel Ave, according to Rural Metro Fire.
Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire crews arrived and quickly knocked down the flames.
An AMR ambulance responded to evaluate subjects at the scene, however, no injuries were identified. The cause of the fire was not determined.
Rural Metro Fire reports it was a busy night for crews. A number of other incidents flooded the 911 center with calls including several car crashes, fire alarms, and medical distress calls. With the assistance of Grants Pass Departement of Public Safety, Josephine County 911 Center, and AMR, all calls were answered promptly and efficiently.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]