Fire injures 57 on U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard

NAVAL BASE SAN Diego, Calif. (KNSD/NBC) – Firefighting efforts continued Monday morning in San Diego onboard the USS Bonhomme Richard after a roaring blaze injured dozens Sunday morning.
Heavy smoke still rose from the military assault ship at naval base San Diego Monday morning, a whole day after the explosion and fire.
The attack from the air continued this morning with helicopters dropping water on the smoldering ship.
The fire was reported to have started in the lower cargo hold below some offices sometime around 8:30 Sunday morning.
According to the Pentagon, of the 57 people hospitalized with minor injuries, five sailors remained hospitalized in stable condition.