Fire investigators looking into cause of White City garage fire

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire to ignite inside a White City garage Wednesday afternoon.

According to Fire District 3, crews arrived to a garage fully engulfed in flames in the 7000 block of 27th Street just after 2 p.m.

Firefighters with Fire District 3 and Medford Fire were able to quickly put out the fire which had spread into the attic but not into the living quarters.

Luckily all residents were able to get out of the home uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

