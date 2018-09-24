Home
Fire knocks out power for over 2,000 Klamath Falls residents

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A brush fire knocked out power to over 2,000 Pacific Power customers in Klamath Falls Monday morning.

The fire broke out in a field on Laverne Avenue behind the Klamath Falls Walmart store at about 9:30 p.m.

Erick Bishop with Klamath County Fire District #1 said, “About a quarter of an acre in size, and we were able to catch it, even with a little bit of morning wind pushing it around in the brush. Crews did a good job getting a quick knockdown on the fire.”

Investigators say the fire was most likely caused by a bird that shorted out power lines.

There were no other injuries resulting from the fire.

