Fire knocks out power for over 2,000 Klamath Falls residents

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A brush fire knocked out power to over 2,000 Pacific Power customers in Klamath Falls Monday morning.
The fire broke out in a field on Laverne Avenue behind the Klamath Falls Walmart store at about 9:30 p.m.
Erick Bishop with Klamath County Fire District #1 said, “About a quarter of an acre in size, and we were able to catch it, even with a little bit of morning wind pushing it around in the brush. Crews did a good job getting a quick knockdown on the fire.”
Investigators say the fire was most likely caused by a bird that shorted out power lines.
There were no other injuries resulting from the fire.