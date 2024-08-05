Fire near Coker Butte Sunday evening

On Sunday night a three-acre two alarm grass fire started up along Lear Way between Coker Butte and Gruman Drive in North Medford.

It was first reported around 7:25 Sunday evening and within an hour, forward progress was stopped, and the fire was completely knocked down.

Medford Fire Department worked alongside crews from ODF and Fire District 3 to make quick work of the blaze.

They ask people to stay clear of the area while they continue to work on containment and to determine the cause of the fire.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.