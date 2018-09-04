Fire near Winco under investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. — A fire near the Winco Plaza Tuesday evening shut down a lane of Interstate 5.
Firefighters shut down a southbound lane of I-5 near exit 27 so they could get in quickly to suppress those flames.
People nearby say they heard a loud pop before seeing the fire.
Fortunately, Medford Fire-Rescue was able to get the flames knocked down quickly but took extra steps to make sure none of the embers spread.
“We did take crews and send them to the roof of Winco and to the roof of the strip mall building here behind us to check for any spot fires up there because the fire was putting up a pretty good ember shower,” explained Battalion Chief Kip Gray.
The fire did not spread, it was contained to some blackberry bushes nearby.
A cause is under investigation.