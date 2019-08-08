Fire north of Grants Pass kept to 1.5 acres

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Crews were able to put out a small fire that started in Josephine County.
Rural Metro Fire said on the morning of August 8, a resident called to report a fire in his front yard in the 3400 block of Winona Road, about 6.5 miles north of Grants Pass.
Multiple firefighting units converged on the location as the flames climbed trees and got dangerously close to the caller’s house.
According to Rural Metro, firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, keeping it to under 1.5 acres in size.
Crews remained at the scene for six hours to make sure the fire was completely out.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Oregon Department of Forestry.