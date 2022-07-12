Fire north of Table Rocks kept to 1/10 of an acre

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Crews were able to quickly contain a fire that started in the Sams Valley area of Jackson County.

Firefighters said at about 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, they were alerted to a grass fire near the corner of Catalpa Avenue and Beagle Road.

Fire District 3 and the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to the area and were able to stop the fire at 1/10 of an acre.

FD3 said, “Please continue to use caution as the hot temperatures in our area persist and fuels are ready to burn.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.