Fire officials discuss weekend focus on slowing Bootleg Fire

KLAMATH CO., Ore.– NBC5 News is learning more about firefighters’ approach this weekend in tackling the growing Bootleg and Log Fires. Today marks the 4th consecutive day firefighters have had to retreat from the fire, for their own safety.
Firefighting agencies leading the attack say strong winds and erratic weather have made it increasingly difficult to knock down flames. Firefighters say the main focus now is keeping the fire from spreading further to the southeast. Right now they hope to prevent the fire from jumping across road 34 near long creek.
Gert Zoutendijk, spokesperson of the fire, “On the structural part, we’re adding more task forces to come in and help prepare and wrap these homes. We’re adding those are they are actually moving a little bit more north on the east end near paisley and silver lake.”
As of the most recent update, the fire is 7% contained. It’s now burned over 200 and 40,000 acres- that’s the bootleg and log fire combined. Nearly 2,000 firefighters are working the fire.
