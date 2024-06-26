Fire officials give update on Upper Applegate Fire during public meeting

RUCH, Ore. – A public meeting on the Upper Applegate Fire was held at Ruch Elementary School Tuesday night.

Representatives from different agencies, including BLM, ODF, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were there answering the community’s questions about the fire.

According to ODF, over 450 personnel have been assigned to the Upper Applegate Fire, including 18 20-person crews, six engines, five tree fallers, four bulldozers and multiple aircraft.

On Tuesday evening, members of the community were invited out to Ruch Elementary School to hear about how much the fire has spread and how agencies plan to contain it.

Applegate Valley Fire District Fire Chief Chris Wolfard says the best course of action at this point is to have the fire meet the containment lines.

“They intend to bring the fire slowly and gently to those lines. That’s the best probability of success and that’s how we’re going to get it done without getting anybody hurt,” Wolfard said.

In order to do that agencies plan to do a controlled burn within the next 48 hours along the completed hand line on the north east side of the fire.

Incident Commander Larry Kazakoff says he’s confident in this plan.

“Don’t be surprised when we implement this burn. The burn we want to implement will be at the nighttime hours,” Kazakoff said. “The reason for that, the conditions are more conducive, the ball’s in our court.”

ODF Southern Oregon Area Director Dave Larson also announced during the meeting that the fire was human caused.

He says this is an early start for fire season and everyone needs to prepare for what could come later this summer.

“Conditions are going to change. It’s all going to be based on how many 100 degree days and what the summer looks like for us,” Larson said.

While agencies agree that they’re in this for the long haul and it will be a while until the fire is out, a lot is going their way.

At this point the fire has been lined, no structures have been lost, there are less aircraft needed in the air and all the agencies assigned have been collaborating well.

“In my perspective of life and everything, the less aircraft I see flying in the air the better, alright? That increases my comfort level. That tells me we’re winning,” Kazakoff added.

Wolfard says there are many ways the community can help. This includes leaving spaces in driveways, signing up for emergency service notifications, having address signs in front of their property and of course being kind and patient to each other.

“Be understanding. We’re all tired. Just a little bit of patience with all of us. I know information is critically important to everybody,” Wolfard said.

Meanwhile Larson says a more specific cause of the fire should be announced Wednesday.

More information on zones and evacuations can be found on the Project Genasys website.

