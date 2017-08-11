Fire on Grizzly Peak

ASHLAND, Ore. — Flames on Grizzly Peak near Ashland became visible around 9:00 Thursday night.
NBC5 is told there are no roads to the area.
Ashland Fire Battalion Chief Dana Sallee says it appears the fire has grown since it was first noticed.
He says the top one third of the mountain is on fire and that it’s burning in an area that is fairly inaccessible.
“It’s pretty much visible from Phoenix all the way past Emigrant lake. The thunderstorm moved through the valley.”
The fire is believed to be on unprotected BLM land, so Oregon Department of Forestry will take the lead on fighting it.