Fire prompts evacuation notices in northwest Oregon

LINN COUNTY, Ore. – A brush and timber fire burning in Linn County caused Level 3 (Go) evacuations Tuesday night.
High winds pushed the Santiam Park Fire over the Santiam River, threatening homes and structures in Linn and Marion Counties. By 10:22 p.m., the fire was estimated to be 60 acres and prompted Level 3 evacuation notices.
By Wednesday morning the Level 3 notices were reduced to Level 2, allowing residents to return to their homes.
The latest update from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office did not include any details about the size of the fire or if there were any structures damaged.