Fire-related death under investigation in Siskiyou County

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – Human remains were found at the scene of a residential fire in Happy Camp, California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on January 4 at about 11:14 a.m., they responded to a fire in the 1500 block of Lower Elk Creek Road in the community of Happy Camp.
Shortly after deputies arrived, they found human remains at the location.
The name of the person who died will be released once a positive identification has been made and next-of-kin have been notified.
The cause and manner of death remain under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call 530-841-2900.