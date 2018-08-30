Fire risks over Labor Day weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. — As the summer starts to come to a close, fire season is still holding strong.
Fire officials are asking those who plan to celebrate this weekend to continue to err on the side of caution.
They want to make sure people are disposing of cigarettes properly as well as following all campfire bans.
“They’re going to have to be careful with any type of fire, that includes smoking, barbecue, fireworks, anything like that,” Battalion chief Jeff Bancroft, Jackson County Fire District 3, said.
Firefighters want to remind you that fireworks are still illegal at this time and if you’re camping this weekend, make sure you’re following the campfire bans.
