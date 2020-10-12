Fire season ends in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Fire season is officially over in Douglas County.
The 2020 fire season in the Douglas District started on July 15. The most notable fire in the county this season was the Archie Creek Fire, which burned 131,542 acres before the season ended on October 12.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association said the end of fire season is a result of recent rain and cooler weather.
DFPA said, “Despite fire season coming to an end, fire officials advise residents to exercise caution when burning yard debris or using fire in the woods. Several days of sunshine and dry weather during the fall months can create a fire risk even if a week or more of rainy, cool conditions precede them. When burning yard debris, make sure to have an adequate fire trail around the pile before ignition begins and have fire tools and a water supply at the burn site. Debris piles should never be left burning unattended and should be fully extinguished before leaving the area. If a debris burn escapes containment, the responsible party may be held financially responsible for the resulting fire suppression costs and associated damages.”
A list of fire restrictions for private industrial landowners can be found online at http://www.ofic.com/…/2018/06/2020-OFIC-Closure-Form.pdf