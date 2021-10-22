Fire season ends in Klamath & Lake Counties

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The 2021 fire season officially came to an end in Klamath and Lake Counties.
Fire management personnel from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Klamath-Lake District and Walker Range Patrol Association along with local agencies terminated the latest fire season on Friday, October 22.
“The 2021 fire season was the longest we’ve had on record, lasting 160 days,” said District Forester for Klamath-Lake ODF Dennis Lee. “It was also one of the worst seasons in terms of drought and total fire acres burned in the South-Central Oregon area that I can remember. We are relieved to finally have enough moisture on the ground and continued in the forecast to be beyond the severe wildland fire threat we’ve seen so much of.”
The end of the 2021 fire season lifts the ban on open debris burning in Klamath and Lake Counties, but residents are urged to check their local fire districts for burning regulations and air quality restrictions.
ODF reminded the public that landowners need to remember that any fire that escapes their control is their liability and they could be billed for fire suppression costs. “Be cautious, be safe,” foresters said.