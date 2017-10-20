Fire season ends in Jackson, Josephine Counties

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Fire season in Jackson and Josephine Counties is officially over.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the lands affected by the declaration include state, private, county, city and Bureau of Land Management forestlands in the two counties.
According to ODF, 97% of fires under their jurisdiction this summer were kept to ten acres or less thanks to aggressive initial response and well trained team.
Even though fire season is over, efforts for fire prevention on the behalf of citizens should continue. “Please be vigilant while burning debris making sure that a burn pile is never left unattended,” ODF’s Southwest Oregon District wrote. “Also, please use caution while using machinery that could produce a spark. While there is precipitation throughout our region today, fall weather in southern Oregon varies greatly. Regardless, we are here to help.”
While the termination of fire season lifts the restriction on most debris burns, many agencies still require permits. Check with your local fire agency before burning.
More information about fire prevention can be found here: http://www.swofire.com