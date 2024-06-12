Fire season in Douglas County officially starts Friday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Fire season in Douglas County officially begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, meaning certain restrictions will be put in place.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, these restrictions apply to all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs land within the Douglas and Roseburg districts BLM.

The following restrictions are put in place yearly to lower the risk of wildfires.

Smoking is prohibited while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads, boats on the water, and other designated locations.

Backyard debris burning, including the use of burn barrels, is prohibited.

Open fires, including campfires, cooking, and warming fires, are prohibited except at designated sites. Douglas County Parks designated sites include Amacher and Stanton parks, Pass Creek, Chief Miwaleta, and Whistler’s Bend campgrounds as well as the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Private campgrounds include Seven Feathers RV Resort and Umpqua Riverfront RV Park & Boat Ramp.



Charcoal and pellet BBQs are only allowed at fully developed and maintained residential home sites when used in areas that are free of flammable vegetation. A charged garden hose or a 2 ½ pound or larger fire extinguisher must be immediately available. Portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed elsewhere.

The use of fireworks, exploding targets, and tracer ammunition is prohibited. In addition, the use of sky lanterns is prohibited year-round in Oregon.

Motor vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, are only allowed on improved roads that are free of flammable vegetation. This restriction is waived on private lands during low fire danger or when vehicles are used for the culture and harvest of agricultural crops. In addition, each vehicle with three or more wheels traveling on forest roads must have an axe, a shovel, and one gallon of water or one operational 2½ pound or larger fire extinguisher. Motorcycles must be equipped with one gallon of water or one operational 2 ½ pound or larger fire extinguisher.

ODF says public use restrictions for the Umpqua National Forest will be assessed and announced at a later date.

For more information, visit the Douglas Forest Protective Association webpage or BLM, Roseburg District’s webpage.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.