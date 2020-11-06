Fire season officially over on ODF land in SW Oregon

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The second-longest fire season on record in southwest Oregon is over on land protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry.
On November 6, ODF said fire season ended for lands including state, private, county, city, and Bureau of Land Management forestlands in Jackson and Josephine Counties.
ODF explained this past fire season, which lasted for 190 days, was only nine days fewer than the longest on record, which was in 1988.
According to preliminary data, ODF fought 220 wildfires this season, totaling about 40,494 acres.
“While fire season is over, fire prevention must continue,” ODF said. “Please be vigilant while burning debris, making sure that a burn pile is never left unattended. Also, please use caution while using machinery that could produce a spark. Fall weather in Southern Oregon can vary greatly.”
For more information, visit http://www.swofire.com.