Fire season still in affect; public restrictions apply

Wildfire season is almost over.
Oregon Department of Forestry lowered the public fire danger level to “low” last week.
However ODF still has restrictions in place for the public until an end of season weather changing event.
The fire that broke out yesterday in the Applegate Valley is an example of how delicate the landscape is, according to Melissa Cano, public information officer for ODF Southwest.
She says that it is still up in the air on when fire season will end. It may still be in effect until the end of October.