Fire starts along I-5 in north Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.– As fire ravages the cities of Phoenix and Talent, a new blaze started in north Medford.
The fire was first reported at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Radio traffic indicated it was at or close to the Bear Creek Greenway near Interstate 5 exit 30.
As of 9:00 p.m., I-5 remained closed in the area as limited resources attacked the fire. Evacuations were being considered as far north as Central Point due to the spread of the fire. By about 9:30 p.m., crews reportedly got a handle on the flames and work was underway to get I-5 traffic moving past the fire.
This comes as a fire that started in north Ashland Tuesday burned north through Talent and Phoenix, triggering evacuation notices for the City of Medford.
