Fire starts north of Gold Hill

MP 97 Fire: For the latest updates on the Milepost 97 fire burning near Canyonville, Oregon, go here: Fire Season 2019.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Multiple crews and aircraft are responding to a fire north of Gold Hill.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said at about 2:20 p.m. Friday, crews arrived at a five-acre fire with a structure fully engulfed in flames on East Evans Creek Road north of Gold Hill.

ODF immediately deployed eight engines, four helicopters, five single-engine air tankers, and two large air tankers.

Smoke from the fire is visible from multiple locations in the Rogue Valley.

At about 4:00 p.m., the fire was estimated to be about 70 acres in size, ODF said.

Residents within a one-mile radius have been told to evacuate.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.

