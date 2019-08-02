Fire starts north of Gold Hill

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Multiple crews and aircraft are responding to a fire north of Gold Hill.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said at about 2:20 p.m. Friday, crews arrived at a five-acre fire with a structure fully engulfed in flames on East Evans Creek Road north of Gold Hill.
ODF immediately deployed eight engines, four helicopters, five single-engine air tankers, and two large air tankers.
Smoke from the fire is visible from multiple locations in the Rogue Valley.
At about 4:00 p.m., the fire was estimated to be about 70 acres in size, ODF said.
Residents within a one-mile radius have been told to evacuate.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.