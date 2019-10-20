Fire starts within the walls of Medford timber mill building

MEDFORD, Ore.– Numerous fire crews responded to calls of a structure fire at the Timber Products Company mill in Medford Saturday morning.
When firefighters arrived, smoke could be seen rising out of one of the buildings at the mill. According to Medford Fire-Rescue, as crews began to get a hold of the situation, the fire appeared to be coming from inside the walls of the building.
Crews spent several hours putting out the hidden fire in the board spaces. No one was injured in the incident.
Medford Fire says that all emergency alarms and sprinklers did go off as they were supposed to at the time of the fire. Due to the circumstances of it being a timber mill, extra precautions were taken to ensure the fire did not grow rapidly.
Fire investigators were continuing their investigation as of Saturday afternoon. Medford Fire says they’re still unsure how the fire started and why it was in the walls.
