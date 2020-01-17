Firearms banned from Virginia capitol ahead of pro-gun rally

RICHMOND, Vir. (NBC) – The Governor of Virginia says he is taking steps to keep a pro-gun rally peaceful. The rally is scheduled for Monday at the state capitol.
Officials said extreme groups were planning to disrupt the peaceful protest but they have already made some arrests.
Friday morning Virginia on high alert just days before thousands of gun rights activists are expected to rally at the state capitol.
The FBI arrested three alleged members of a violent white-supremacist group on gun charges. The group is known as “The Base,” which is the English translation of “al-Qaeda.” Law enforcement officials said the men had obtained weapons and discussed participating in the rally.
Just one day earlier, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency after learning armed militias and hate groups planned to join the protest.
At Monday’s rally, protesters are expected to voice their opposition to tougher gun laws being proposed in the state.
The bills moving forward in the Virginia state legislature would require background checks on all firearms purchases, limit handgun purchases to one per month, and let localities ban guns from certain events and government buildings.
Ahead of the gun rights rally, Northam said he fears a repeat of the deadly 2017 march by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Organizers of the gun-rights rally said they are encouraging peaceful protests.
Now, ahead of Monday’s gun rally, Governor Ralph Northam has imposed a temporary ban on guns and all weapons from the capitol grounds. He has also asked event organizers to disavow any groups that would threaten to do violence.