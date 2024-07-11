Firefighter assigned to Fremont-Winema National Forest passes away

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service is confirming the death of one of the agency’s firefighters.

In an email to NBC5 News Thursday, Public Affairs Officer Benjamin Wilson said, “we are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our firefighters assigned to the Fremont-Winema National Forest passed away after completing a routine preparedness activity.”

Wilson also says no other information is being released at this time.

Several local fire agencies have changed their Facebook profile pictures to the U.S. Forest Service logo with a black band around it—a symbol of support for a fallen firefighter.

In a Facebook post, the Keno Fire Department says, “Keno Fire supports the USFS for the loss of a Fire Fighter on Tuesday July 9th. RIP.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

