Firefighter dies in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A firefighter died in Josephine County Thursday.

The Oregon Department of Forestry released the following statement:

Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management officials have confirmed the death of a firefighter on a fire in Josephine County. The incident took place on Thursday, August 18, 2022 and the individual’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time. The cause is under investigation and more details will be released as they are confirmed.