Firefighter injured while battling the Milepost 97 Fire

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – A firefighter was injured while battling a wildfire burning in Douglas County.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association said the Milepost 97 Fire was first reported at about 10:00 p.m. on July 24 along Interstate 5 south of Canyonville. It has since grown to an estimated 11,000 acres in an area where firefighters are dealing with falling trees, rolling rocks, and wind.
Shortly after midnight on July 28, a firefighter was stuck by rolling debris. The Oregon Department of Forestry said the firefighter was taken to the hospital for further treatment and released the next morning.
The fire is moving primarily to the south along the west side of the freeway where firefighters are concentrating their attack to protect local communities.
The following are evacuation warning levels that were current on the evening of July 27, via the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office:
- Level 1 “Be Ready”
- Barton Road south to Glendale Junction
- Windy Creek Road
- Level 2 “Be Set”
- All residences on the west side of the freeway between Interstate mileposts 88-83. This includes:
- Barton Road
- Azalea-Glen Road
- Old Booth Lane
- Harrel Lane
- Hobbs Lane
- Lizzie Lane
- Fortune Branch Road on the Azalea-Glen side
- Pack Lane
- Forrest Road
- Realty Road
- Quines Creek Road
- Mobley Drive
- Additionally, all residences off of Upper Cow Creek Road starting at Interstate 5 milepost 88, east to the base of Galesville Dam.
- Level 3 “GO!”
- All residences in the 100-300 block of Ritchie Road