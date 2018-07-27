Two firefighters killed in Carr Fire, nearly 5,000 structures threatened

REDDING, Calif. – A major wildfire in northern California has burned nearly 45,000 acres near Redding.
KCRA reports a Redding firefighter was killed in the Carr Fire, bringing the death toll to two. By Friday morning, the fire covered nearly 45,000 acres and was 3% contained.
According to KCRA, 65 structures have been destroyed with nearly 5,000 structures remaining under threat.
CAL FIRE issued the following evacuations Friday:
Community of French Gulch
SR 299 west of Trinity Mountain Rd to the base of Buckhorn Summit
Whiskey Creek Rd to include the boat launch/day use areas
South along Swasey Dr from SR 299 to Placer Rd
West along Placer Rd from Swasey Dr to Prospet Dr
North from Prospect Dr to encompass Middle Park Ranch Land Area
West of Overhill Dr and North of SR 299
North of SR 299 and West of Spinmaker Rd to the end of Harlan Dr
Keswick Dam East to Counter Lane, North to Quartz Hill Rd
North of Sacramento River to Keswick Dam Rd, West of Market Street and Lake Blvd to Keswick Dam
North at Lake Blvd and Oasis Rd to Pine Grove Ave and Walker Mine Rd West of Cascade Rd/ I-5
Pine Grove Ave North on Lake Blvd to Shasta Dam Incorporating Summit City, North Belt Line and Flannigan Rd
Intersection of Placer Rd and Buenaventura Blvd west to Thompson Lane
Buenaventura Blvd from Placer Rd to Westside Rd
Westside Rd to Keyon Drive incorporating Country Heights and West Redding neighborhood
Buenaventura Blvd to SR 299 to Placer Rd
Placer Road from Buenaventura Blvd to Cloverdale Rd
Cloverdale Rd from Placer Rod to Clear Creek Rd
Clear Creek Rd west from Cloverdale Rd to Honey Bee Rd
Shasta Dam Visitor Center
All of Shasta Dam Blvd
All of Shasta Lake City
Residents located east of Trinity Mountain Road use evacuation center located at Shasta College 11555 Old Oregon Trail in Redding. Residents located west of Trinity Mountain Road use evacuation center located at Weaverville Elementary School 31020 HWY 3 in Weaverville.
Animal evacuation centers: Large Animal – Redding Rodeo Grounds 715 Auditorium Drive Redding, Ca.
Small Animal – Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.
For information on evacuation notifications visit http://www.shascom911.com