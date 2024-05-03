Firefighter training taking place May 9 in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Klamath County Fire District 1 wants the community to be aware of some upcoming training the department is conducting.

On May 9, smoke and flames may be visible during the ‘defensive burn-to-learn’ training. Fire crews will be on-site and monitoring the fire.

The training is happening at 5536 Summers Lane in Klamath Falls, near the southside bypass. This is at the old Summers School.

Community members are asked not to contact Klamath County 911.

