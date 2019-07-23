Firefighters battling 2 alarm fire at Timber Products

Home
MEDFORD, ORE — Medford Fire-Rescue are on the scene of a 2 alarm fire at Timber Products. The fire was reported are 3:50 this morning.

NBC5 News has a reporter on scene. We’ll bring you the latest as we get it.

 

