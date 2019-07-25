Home
Firefighters battling fire south of Seven Feathers

CANYONVILLE, ORE. — Firefighters from the Douglas Forest Protective Association are working to put a fire out near I-5 milepost 97. That’s located about 2 miles south of Seven Feathers Casino.

It was reported around 10pm Tuesday and has grown to 7 acres.  Crews have been dealing with falling trees, rolling rocks, and strong winds.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a heat related injury.

At this time, no homes or buildings are threatened and no evacuations are in place.

The cause remains under investigation.

The DFPA is asking drivers to take it slow in the area as they work to contain the fire.

