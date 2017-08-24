Firefighters from around the country support Josephine County

Josephine County, Ore.- Rural Metro Firefighters of Josephine County are getting some backup relief over the next two weeks.
Fire resources from across the state are deployed to large fires burning throughout the region. The deployments mean Rural Metro and other local fire agencies are left to handle all new fires on their own, from initial attack through clean up.
Rural Metro Firefighters of Josephine County put in a request with other Rural Metro stations throughout the west, asking them to send support. Several agencies agreed and will be sending firefighters to help support local efforts.
From now until after Labor Day, five Rural Metro firefighters from Tuscan, Yuma and Maricopa County, Arizona will be stationed in Josephine County. Because operations across the country have similar equipment, the crew comes with the training and experience and will be able to immediately support local fire crews.