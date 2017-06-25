Home
Firefighters hold fire line after it doubles

Applegate Lake, Ore. — Firefighters are currently battling a blaze in Southern Oregon.

According to the Bureau of Land Management the Pesky Bar Fire south of Applegate Lake is currently 15 acres.

The BLM says with enough crews and resources showing up yesterday afternoon, they were able to create a line around the fire and hold it throughout the night.

The fire was originally lined at 9 acres but it’s on steep ground.

Officials say a log rolled down the hill and nearly doubled the fire’s size.

“So it wasn’t like the fire jumped the line, but we just had some logs or ya know heavy, woody debris that carried some embers across the line that started another fire,” Jim Whittington with the Bureau of Land Management said.

The fire is close to the 10-40 road.

The BLM says there may be delays and if you’re going to be driving in the area, officials are asking you to find alternative routes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

