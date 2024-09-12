Firefighters pay homage to those lost on 9/11

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Wednesday dozens of firefighters in Medford gathered for the 23rd Annual Stair Climb at Rogue Valley Manor.

Never forget. That was the message on this anniversary of one of the worst days in U.S. history.

It was the reason why so many firefighters from around the region climbed the 10 story building as a way to honor those that did not make it home 23 years ago.

The firefighters were quickly able to make the climb with full equipment on. A ceremony was held on top of the building and a prayer was said for those who died that day.

Deputy Chief Operations for Medford Fire Department Devon Brown stressed the importance of teaching the younger firefighters the importance of the sacrifice made by so many on September 11th.

“Like the events that happened on September 11th, people forget. You lose the passion for the job, you don’t have that same commitment to the community that you might if you had that passion. So we want to share that through our knowledge, experience, and things like that. Stuff that you can’t learn in a book. We give that to our people coming in the doors everyday and they give it to the next generation,” said Brown.

In addition to making sure to never forget, a message of thanks to the people who support the firefighters in our area.

