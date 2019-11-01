Home
Firefighters recover remains of trailer stolen during wildfire response

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas County wildland firefighters were finally able to recover the remains of their trailer that was stolen and dumped off a cliff this summer.

While fighting the Milepost 97 Fire, someone stole an equipment trailer that belonged to the Douglas Forest Protective Association.

A month after the cargo trailer was stolen, it was found destroyed at the base of a cliff in rural Josephine County.

On October 30, DFPA and the Oregon Department of Forestry recovered what was left of the totaled trailer.

Fortunately, a donated trailer will replace the one that was destroyed over the summer.

Oregon State Police are continuing to investigate the trailer theft.

