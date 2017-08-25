Firefighters rescue dog from Grants Pass house fire

Grants Pass- Emergency response crews saved a dog from a house fire in Grants Pass Thursday evening.
Crews responded to a fire at a home on Midland Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived, they were told someone may be inside the home.
Crews entered the back of the home and began fighting the kitchen fire. At the same time, other crew members began searching the home for anyone inside. While the didn’t find any people, they did find a dog lying on the floor.
Firefighters quickly removed the dog and transferred it to Grants Pass police officers. With the help of Rural Metro Fire and American Medical Response, crews were able to use a canine oxygen mask to revive the dog which was then taken to Southern Oregon Veterinary Specialty Center in Central Point.
According to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, the fire was the result of unattended cooking. No one was hurt.