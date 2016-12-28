Home
Firefighters respond to another flue fire in Josephine County

Merlin, Ore. – Fire crews with Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported structure fire that took place around 7:45 Tuesday night on Wildflower Drive in Merlin.

According to Rural Metro Fire, when crews arrived they found fire burning in the walls of a two-story home. They were able to salvage valuables before they pulled apart the wall to put the fire out.

Once firefighters arrived at the scene, the spread of the fire was quickly controlled within six minutes.

Rural Metro Fire said this was the fourth incident of fire escaping from a flue in the North Valley area. They remind the public it’s imperative to have flues and wood heating devices inspected regularly.

