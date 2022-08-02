Firefighters respond to multiple reports of smoke after lightning storm in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters are responding to several reports of smoke in Jackson County after numerous lightning strikes were reported overnight.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said as of 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, there were at least eight reports of light smoke that make up the Midnight Complex in northeastern Jackson County near Butte Falls and Fish Lake.

According to ODF, most of the reported fires were single trees struck by lightning.

The largest fire was 1/10th of an acre and fire activity was limited.

The US Forest Service said the concentrated lightning strikes will require firefighters to monitor the area, as it may take a week or more for smoldering fires to become active.