Firefighters respond to vacant home fire in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A vacant house on the outskirts of Central Point was gutted by fire Tuesday.
Around noon, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the 3400 block of Corey Road.
When crews arrived, they found an abandoned house fully engulfed in flames. The majority of the fire happened in the living space. The roof is still intact, but the interior was destroyed.
There were no injuries in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.
This is the structure fire crews have responded to in the past 24 hours. Monday evening, a barn caught fire, sending black smoke over northwest Central Point. Tuesday morning, a shed burned off Table Rock Road.
All the fires are under investigation, firefighters said.