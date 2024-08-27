Firefighters responding to structure fire at Roseburg Forest Products

MEDFORD, Ore.- Firefighters responding to a structure fire at Roseburg Forest Products in Medford.

Late Monday afternoon, crews from the Medford Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire at the wood product manufacturer.

With the help of firefighters from Josephine County, a total of 12 engines, two ladder trucks and six chiefs went to work.

Though most of the fire is knocked down, pockets of fire are still being found within the roof system.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Fire investigators and around 50 firefighters are currently still on scene.

The Medford Fire Department was called to Roseburg Forest Products just last month for another fire burning above a small office space.

Stay with NBC5 for updates to this developing story.

