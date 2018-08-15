Firefighters return gratitude to young supporter

ROGUE RIVER-SISKIYOU NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. – Crew fighting the Hendrix Fire took to social media to express their thanks to one of their biggest fans.
The U.S. Forest Service posted the following “tale from the fireline” on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Facebook page:
When the Hendrix Fire started, a little girl named Lupita watched as firefighters passed her home every day as they headed to work. She wanted to do something for them, and found some materials to make a sign thanking the firefighters as they drove by. She waited in the evening watching for their trucks. Once spotted, she would run out of her house and start waving as each crew drove by. Lupita never missed a day of proudly waving and yelling, “I love firefighters!”
As the days passed, firefighters would slow down to make sure she could see them and wave back. She missed one day and the whole fire camp knew about it. She was a daily inspiration. As a group of firefighters, we started to wonder what we could do to recognize her moral support. Some dropped off Smokey Bear swag and just visited with her and her family. We talked among ourselves about that little girl that waves to us every day at our morning briefing. We wondered, “How do you find a gift for a 9-year-old girl on the fireline?” We even asked for help from fellow fire personnel in the Joint Interagency Information Center.
This team effort resulted in a purse filled with Smokey items being presented to her as a gift from the firefighters. She is very proud of her gift, and we are proud of her thinking about us, every single day. She thanks us, gives us inspiration, and provides a reminder that we are giving and receiving from our future leaders.
“Never underestimate the positive impact these displays of appreciation by local residents have on fire crews,” said Incident Commander Ricky Cox. “Even a simple ‘thank you’ improves firefighter morale, and reminds us why we’re here.”
As of the morning of August 15, the Hendrix Fire covered 1,082 acres and was 90% contained.