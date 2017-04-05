White City, Ore. – The cause of a White City fire that killed a man who rescued his wife and niece has been determined to be “unintentional” by an investigator.
Firefighters were sent to the 3000-block of Dodge Road on January 14 for a reported structure fire. When they arrived, two of the residents were outside of the house, and in need of medical attention. One more person was later found dead inside the residence.
According to a GoFundMe page, the Nickerson family was inside the house when the fire started. Jimmy Nickerson rescued his wife and their niece from the flames, but he went back inside the burning home to save their dogs. Jimmy did not make it back out of the home alive. One of their three dogs survived. The author of the GoFundMe page noted that the Nickerson’s dogs “…were like their children…”
Jimmy’s wife, Paula, was placed into an induced coma due to severe smoke inhalation and other injuries. She has since been released from the hospital and continues to heal, according to family.
Their niece was flown to a Sacramento, California burn center with burns to 45% of her body. She was released from the hospital in mid-March and continues to recover.
Jackson County Fire District 3 said the cause of the fire was most likely an unattended candle.
An investigation revealed the fire started after everyone had gone to bed. The family was alerted to the fire after what firefighters call the “incipient state of burning”, which put them at a “severe disadvantage while trying to escape.”
The Nickerson’s home was a complete loss.
If you’d like to help, visit the Nickerson’s GoFundMe page, or mail or drop off your donation in person at the following address:
C/O Nickerson Family Relief Fund
Elite Power & Fitness
2109 Roberts Rd, Medford, OR 97504