Firefighters work to gain containment of new fire in Klamath County; Chiloquin Ridge Fire

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.— The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership says the Chiloquin Ridge Fire broke out yesterday near Chiloquin Ridge Road. Yesterday evening, crews shut the road down at Sprague River Road because of the fast-moving wildfire. As of Monday morning, the road has since been reopened.
Chiloquin Fire Rescue says multiple agencies including CF&R, local fire districts, the US Forest Service, and the Oregon Department of Forestry worked together to fight the fire.
As of Monday morning, the fire was 60 acres and the cause of it is under investigation.
There has been no update on containment levels.
SCOFMP says two other fires broke out yesterday.
The Round Lake Fire was held at one acre and was determined to be human-caused. The Cedar Trail Fire was held at 1.5 acres and also human-caused.
Blakely McHugh is co-anchor of NBC5 News at Sunrise and spokesperson for In This Together, a suicide prevention initiative. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “hi!”