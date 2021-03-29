Home
Firefighters work to gain containment of new fire in Klamath County; Chiloquin Ridge Fire

Firefighters work to gain containment of new fire in Klamath County; Chiloquin Ridge Fire

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.— The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership says the Chiloquin Ridge Fire broke out yesterday near Chiloquin Ridge Road. Yesterday evening, crews shut the road down at Sprague River Road because of the fast-moving wildfire. As of Monday morning, the road has since been reopened.

Chiloquin Fire Rescue says multiple agencies including CF&R, local fire districts, the US Forest Service, and the Oregon Department of Forestry worked together to fight the fire.

As of Monday morning, the fire was 60 acres and the cause of it is under investigation.

There has been no update on containment levels.

SCOFMP says two other fires broke out yesterday.

The Round Lake Fire was held at one acre and was determined to be human-caused. The Cedar Trail Fire was held at 1.5 acres and also human-caused.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »