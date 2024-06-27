Firefighting equipment stolen from crews working Upper Applegate Fire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for stealing firefighting equipment from crews battling the Upper Applegate Fire.

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, officers responded to the report of a theft at the Holiday Inn on North East Agness Avenue Thursday morning.

Police say someone stole firefighting equipment from U.S. Forestry trucks that were parked in the hotel parking lot while firefighters were resting after working the Upper Applegate Fire.

Included in items stolen were Hotshot backpacks, emergency fire shelters, headlamps, compasses, firing sticks, signal mirrors, first aid kits, water bottles and two Stihl chainsaws totaling thousands of dollars.

Police call this theft an all-time low saying, “this equipment was used to protect the lives of firefighters and residents of our community.”

Anyone with information or knows the identity of the thieves or where the equipment was taken is asked to contact the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260.

