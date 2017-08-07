Fires cause disturbance for Crater Lake visitors

Crater Lake, Ore.- Two fires burning near Crater Lake National Park are causing trouble for the area.
The Spruce Lake fire is burning inside the national park, where the Bybee fire burned last year. Crews are working to create a barrier but the flames are spreading to steep terrain.
“This is our first real fire that we’ve encountered that’s really gotten us off trail… so we’ve had to do some emergency logistics and as far as what are we going to do next,” said Candra Glenn, a backpacker from Maine who came to Oregon with her husband to see the solar eclipse.
Crews have issued a “level one evacuation” meaning everyone inside the park has to be ready to leave. No one is at risk right now but officials say it’s important to know evacuation plans if it gets to that point. Crater Lake National Park service also closed West Rim Drive due to the Spruce Lake’s advancement east.
Meanwhile, the Blanket Creek fire is burning about six miles northeast of Prospect causing thick patches of smoke over Highway 62 and elsewhere as winds continue to shift. Both fires are causing heavy smoke and park and fire officials are warning of unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups such as young children and older adults.
Fire Information Officer Larissa Bogardus said, “Tomorrow they are saying, predicting that it will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, however it changes there is a nice breeze right now and there is minimal impact to air quality.”
Still, precaution is urged for those that may be more susceptible to poor air quality.
The Blanket Creek fire is now around 3,800 acres. It’s about 27 percent contained tonight.
The Spruce Lake fire is around 4,600 acres and is about 9 percent contained.