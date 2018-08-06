Fires force late trains through Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — The train that runs between Weed and Eugene usually travels through Ashland during the day. Now, to reduce fire risk, the train will start running at night.
The change is due to the fact that it’s a lot hotter during the day and there are lower humidity levels, increasing the chance of a fire starting from a spark caused by the train.
“By switching to night operations, the humidity is lower and the fuels have cooled,” Chief Steve Avgeris, Colestin Rural Fire District said. “The suns not on them any longer so it’s much more difficult for a fire to start.”
The train will run between the hours of 10 P.M. and midnight, and will continue until the risk for fires diminishes.