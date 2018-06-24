Firework safety tips for a Happy Fourth

ASHLAND, Ore.– It’s about a week away from the Fourth of July and across the Rogue Valley, fireworks tents are popping up. But with dryer weather and flammable explosives, safety is key if you want to have fun.
If you’re not careful, you’re bound to have a bad time. Screeching, popping and beautiful assortments of colors are all what make fireworks great but safety is most important.
“We’ve heard stories of kids throwing sparklers into kid’s eyes and stuff like that and throwing them into people’s cars. That to me is just not right,” said Tim Sauls, co-owner of the Discount Fireworks Superstore tent in Ashland. “If you want to have a good Fourth of July, be safe out there.”
This is all coming from a man who runs a firework tent with his family. Sauls loves fireworks and at his tent just outside of Ashland, there’s plenty to go around. And as a father and a fireworks purveyor, he wants to make sure everyone has a good time.
“The more and more crazy you get with these fireworks. The more and more they’re going to shut it down,” he warns.
That’s already the case in Ashland where there are heavy restrictions on using fireworks in most areas, making business hard sometimes for Sauls family. Still, they continue to set up their tent at the same spot year after year.
“We decided to choose Ashland because it’s an oriented family town and we just like the area because it’s nice and cool and the people here are really nice,” he said.
With the I-5 and Highway 99 converging right next to them, it’s an accessible spot. Still, the most important thing though is having fun and celebrating our country’s independence.
A way to show love for your country as Sauls puts it. With that in mind, ruining such a celebration would put a damper on the celebrations. Which is why the National Council on Fireworks Safety released a list of safety tips.
Several include:
- Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
- A responsible adult SHOULD supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.
- Never carry fireworks in your POCKET or shoot them into METAL or GLASS containers.
- Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.
The organization also advises that when lighting off fireworks take care of your pets. They’re often terrified of the loud chaotic noises that come about from the Fourth of July. The council recommends that you leave your animals at home during any fireworks display.
Discount Fireworks Superstore tents across the valley will be holding such displays on July 2 along with barbecues open to the public. At the tent in Ashland, Sauls said they will be raffling off a 90 second ‘grab as much as you can’ shopping event for a few lucky winners.
