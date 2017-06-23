Firework sales hampered by shipping issues

White City, Ore — Sales of fireworks in Southern Oregon began Friday, but something is putting a damper on the fun before the fuse is even lit.
“It’s a real patriotic year it seems like, so it’s good to do what we do for the 4th of July,” said Jim Ford, manager of Discount Fireworks in White City.
It’s opening day for firework sales at discount fireworks Ford is excited despite the fact that something is missing, specifically the fireworks themselves.
“Kind of an odd year, trucking has really messed us up this year, running a little behind schedule but by Monday we’ll be running a full house and be looking good,” said Ford.
Ford says a shipping error is delaying product all over the valley. Even so what he does have is on sale and he expects more product as the day goes on.
“They can start buying product any time when we start getting it on our shelves,” said Ford.
When the trucks arrive, Ford says, get in line because he expects a boom in business.
“The thing about fireworks is, if you don’t want to stand in line on a hot day, you need to come early.”
Ford says he will be receiving shipments throughout the day and hopes to be fully stocked on Saturday. Sales of fireworks go through July 6th.