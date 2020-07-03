Firework sales skyrocketing in Rogue Valley

We told you earlier this week that firework sales are up across the valley, and it sounds like if you don’t go get your favorite fireworks soon… They may be sold out.
Jim Ford is a tent manager at discount fireworks superstore in eagle point.
He says in his 30 years with the company… he’s never seen a year like this.
In fact, he says everything is selling fast.
“I’m just surprised to see everything is going fast. In fact, if you try to come in tomorrow afternoon its very likely that you wont be able to get any product” Ford said.
Ford says he expects his tent to sell out of products by Saturday evening.
The Eagle Point tent is the largest operating discount fireworks tent in southern Oregon.